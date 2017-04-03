Viterbo helps kids get "Fired Up for Science"

Science can be fascinating and Monday night some Viterbo University students shared their passion for science in the hopes of sparking an interest among the younger generation.

Viterbo held its 6th annual Fired Up for Science event. Children and parents had the chance to learn about physics, biology, chemistry and other concepts through hands on demonstrations.

"We know that kids love being inquisitive when they're young," said Tammy Clark, Chair of Viterbo's Chemistry Department. "Then as the sciences get a little harder, they kind of lose interest, so what we want to do is keep that interest going and show them what's so exciting about science.

For young scientists like 14-year-old Garrett Bynes, getting their hands on real lab experience is the best part.

"You get to test things and when kids get to see how things work, they love to do it," said Bynes.

Many of the concepts covered, kids are already learning in class. However since some classrooms don't have the resources for these lab exercises, this allowed them to bridge the gap.

"It helps them make those connections between what they're doing in school and what we're doing here with the demos and the hands on experiments that we have," said Clark.

Hundreds of kids and parents attend each year, slightly less this year due to the weather. A number of outdoor demonstrations were canceled this year because of the rain, including a trebuchet.

