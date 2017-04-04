Child Abuse Task Force marks 20 years

April is Child Abuse Awareness Month. The local prevention task force is marking 20 years of starting and shaping a difficult conversation.

Nicole Milliren say the Coulee Region Child Abuse Prevention Task Force sees referrals for abused or neglected kids in the thousands each year locally. She said it's a problem that affects many, but many more can have a positive effect in its prevention.

Each year they choose a t-shirt design submitted by a student in the area to raise funds and awareness for their cause. This year's design comes from a 5th grader named Lucas and it celebrates the task force's 20th anniversary.

The community can also support their mission by attending the Family Fun Walk at Myrick Park on Saturday April 8 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. It is free to attend and features games and activities for the whole family while promoting the message of love and healing for victims of abuse.