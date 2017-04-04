Library set for "Fake News" forum

The La Crosse Public Library wants to use its resources to help people sort fiction from non-fiction.

In conjunction with the League of Women Voters, the library is hosting a forum on "fake news" Thursday night. The goal of the program is to educate people on things like verifying sources and analyzing a story's purpose and source. Organizers said it's not meant to prompt partisan attacks.

"We're not going to talk about current political figures at all or try to lay blame on one side or the other, but I hope it will open people's eyes and give them the tools to be better consumers of information," said adult services librarian Jeff Rand.

The forum takes place this Thursday, April 6 in the auditorium of the main library branch on Main St. in La Crosse. It runs from 6 to 8 in the evening. All are welcome to attend.