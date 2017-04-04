Need voter information? Check here. - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Need voter information? Check here.

For Tuesday's election, there still may be questions on where you vote and what's on the ballot. 

Wisconsin offers online information on polling locations and what contests you'll see when you enter the voting booth. 

Voters in the state can visit mygov.wi.gov  to find out about registration, where to vote, and what's required to vote in the state.

See the races we're covering here.

