Mom whose pajama-clad daughter went wandering gets probation

CLARION, Iowa (AP) - -

A northern Iowa woman whose 2-year-old was found wandering a Galt street in bare feet, wearing only pajamas, has been given probation.

Mason City television station KIMT reports that 24-year-old Ysabel Ceplecha was sentenced to 10 years in prison and fined $1,000 Monday, but both punishments were suspended. She must serve three years of probation.

She'd pleaded guilty to neglect or abandonment of a dependent person.

Authorities say Ceplecha's little girl was found outside in the rain on Nov. 22. Both the 2-year-old and Ceplecha's 1-year-old child were taken into protective custody.

