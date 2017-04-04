House Republicans keep protest punishment in Minnesota bill

The Minnesota House has shot down an amendment to remove a part of the public safety finance bill that would increase penalties for protesting that blocks traffic, transit lines or at an airport.

The measure failed 56-75 Monday, mostly along party lines. Lawmakers battled over the issue for several hours and testimonies grew heated multiple times.

Democrats say the measure is a thinly veiled attempt at stifling disenfranchised groups' right to protest.

Republican Rep. Nick Zerwas, of Elk River, says the bill is simply a matter of public safety. He says the changes in law would increase safety for police officers and prevent stoppages that have had serious effects on some of his constituents.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.