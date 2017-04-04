Copy-Evers, Holtz face off to be top Wisconsin education official

By SCOTT BAUERAssociated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - State Superintendent Tony Evers and challenger Lowell Holtz are squaring off in the race to be Wisconsin's top education official.

The election to lead the Department of Public Instruction tops Tuesday's ballot statewide. There are also several municipal and judicial elections and 65 school referendums from around the state.

But the superintendent race is the only statewide contest.

Evers is going for a third term. He's backed by Democrats and teachers' unions in the officially nonpartisan race.

Holtz is a retired superintendent who previously headed schools in Whitnall and Beloit. He has the backing of conservative groups and Republican lawmakers.

They disagree on everything from Common Core standards to how best to close the achievement gap.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

