Ryan gives $7 million in March to help fellow Republicans

House Speaker Paul Ryan has sent $16.4 million over the last three months to a committee that works to elect fellow Republicans to Congress.

That haul to the National Republican Congressional Committee from Ryan includes a $7 million transfer in March. Ryan's political office said Monday that was the largest monthly transfer by a Republican speaker, breaking his own previous record of $6.3 million transferred in March 2016.

Ryan was set to report his total quarterly fundraising totals next week.

The strong fundraising numbers come after Ryan failed to work out a deal with House Republicans and President Donald Trump to fulfill their campaign promises to repeal and replace the federal health care law.

The money Ryan raised will go to help Republican candidates in special elections this spring.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.