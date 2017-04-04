Schimel, crime victim advocates to release amendment

Attorney General Brad Schimel, crime victims and their advocates are set to introduce a constitutional amendment guaranteeing crime victim rights.

Schimel and amendment supporters are expected to release details on the amendment at news conferences in Milwaukee and Madison on Tuesday morning.

Other states, including California, Illinois and both Dakotas, have adopted constitutional amendments guaranteeing victims the right to privacy, protection from harassment and timely notice of defendant release and sentencing proceedings.

Supporters call the amendments "Marsy's Law" for California college student Marsalee "Marsy" Nicholas, who was killed by an ex-boyfriend in 1983. Her brother, Henry Nicholas, has bankrolled an effort to put such amendments in place across the country.

An amendment to the Wisconsin constitution must pass two consecutive legislative sessions and a statewide referendum.

