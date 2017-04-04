56-year-old mother arrested, accused of running drug ring

CAMPBELLSPORT (WKOW) -- A Fond du Lac county woman is accused of running an elaborate drug ring that involved both prescription drugs and heroin.

56 year old Lori Merget of Campbellsport is charged with getting oxycodone from several different pain clinics in Milwaukee, then selling the drugs from her home, which is near a community park that draws a lot of children.

Merget's son Steven Duncan and his girlfriend are also charged, along with several others. The complaint says Merget was prescribed more than 250 pain killers a month.

The clinics and the doctors named in the complaint are not accused of wrongdoing.