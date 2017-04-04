Eau Claire man killed when gun accidentally goes off - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Eau Claire man killed when gun accidentally goes off

Posted:
Chippewa Co. (WQOW) - -

An Eau Claire man is dead after what officials are calling an apparent self-inflicted accidental gunshot wound.

Cole Knutson, who was 22 , died last Thursday night. Chippewa County Sheriffs officials were called to a home near Cadott. At least three other people were in the home when it happened. They said Knutson picked up a 22-caliber revolver off of a kitchen counter and it discharged, striking him in the chest.

No foul play is suspected. Investigators say alcohol may have played a role in the incident.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.