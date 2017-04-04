Mayor Kabat recognizes 'Mayors Day for National Service'

La Crosse Mayor Tim Kabat joined more than 4,000 other mayors and county officials for the 5th Annual Mayors Day of Recognition for National Service.

The bipartisan effort works to highlight the positive impact of national service and to thank those who serve, while encouraging all citizens to give back.

"It really boggles the mind to think how much less our community would be without groups like AmeriCorps and RSVP. They're in schools, they're working with companies with non-profits with government offices. Really their impact is felt all throughout the whole region," said Mayor Tim Kabat.

RSVP, otherwise known as the Retired and Seniors Volunteering Program has 581 active volunteers according to their Executive Director, Lynnette Kopp. Each year, they contribute more than 100,000 volunteer hour sand if you multiple that by the average wage of $22.50 per hour that totals roughly $2.1 million.

"Whether there's community challenges or needs, people come together, they give up their time, they partner and collaborate. They work together to solve these challenges, RSVP, AmeriCorps these groups are no different," added Kabat.

