Defense wants trial moved for officer who shot Castile

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - -

Defense attorneys are pushing to move the manslaughter trial of a Minnesota police officer charged with fatally shooting a black motorist last summer.

Attorneys for St. Anthony police officer Jeronimo Yanez argued in court Tuesday that the officer cannot get a fair trial in Ramsey County, where Philando Castile was shot, because of pretrial publicity.

The Star Tribune reports Judge William H. Leary III heard a half-dozen motions. The judge hopes to rule by the end of the week.

Yanez is charged with second-degree manslaughter and two other felonies in the death of the 32-year-old Castile, who was shot in Falcon Heights in July 2016. Castile's girlfriend livestreamed the aftermath of the shooting on Facebook.

Prosecutors contend moving the trial won't achieve anything because the case received widespread publicity.

