Peeps Pizza divides the internet

People either love or hate Peeps, but one person may have taken his love for the chick marshmallow a little too far. 

Austin Braun tweeted a photo of his Peeps pizza with the caption, "This > pineapple pizza." 

The tweet has been retweeted and liked hundreds of times.

What do you think? Would you eat the pizza?

