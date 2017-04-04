Peeps Pizza divides the internet

People either love or hate Peeps, but one person may have taken his love for the chick marshmallow a little too far.
Austin Braun tweeted a photo of his Peeps pizza with the caption, "This > pineapple pizza."
The tweet has been retweeted and liked hundreds of times.
What do you think? Would you eat the pizza?
