State Assembly to vote on bills to address opioid crisis

Wisconsin lawmakers are set to vote on measures meant to combat opioid addiction months after Gov. Scott Walker called on the Legislature to take action.

The state Assembly will vote Tuesday on all but two of the 11 bills Republican Rep. John Nygren wrote based on recommendations from Walker's opioid task force. Nygren has pressed for change since his daughter battled opioid addiction.

The measures include $4.8 million to expand treatment programs, $50,000 to start a high school for students recovering from addiction, $126,000 to train more doctors in addiction, $420,000 annually for four new drug investigation agents and $200,000 to train school staff to screen students for addiction.

If passed, the Senate will still have to vote on the bills before they go to Walker to become law.