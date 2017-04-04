Walker promotes budget proposal for health care workers in La Crosse visit

A visit to Gundersen Health System in La Crosse highlighted Governor Walker's budget proposal.

The proposal focuses largely on the crisis-level shortage the state is experiencing in direct care workers throughout the healthcare field.

"The challenge increasingly is not just about creating jobs, it's finding people with the skill sets needed to fill those jobs. We made that a priority in this budget, it's something we've not only heard of late, we heard it here in La Crosse County and in every other county last year. We held our listening sessions. It's why we're investing more into K through 12 education than ever before, it's why we're putting more into our technical college system than ever before," said Walker.

Roughly $200,000 is allocated in the proposal for the Wisconsin Rural Physician Residency Assistance Program (WRPRAP) to help support and track rural rotations. In turn, expanding access to physicians and other medical personnel in rural areas.

Increasing salaries for personal care and nursing home employees by 2 percent in 2017-2018 and another 2 percent the following year, he said is another focus.

“We know to both recruit and retain those employees, there’s got to be added incentives out there. So part of it is as people age there’s going to be a greater need for healthcare and long term care. At the same time, as people retire there’s even greater openings," added Walker.

Walker's budget proposal provides an additional $1.5 million for Nursing Training programs. The funding includes community-based organizations for public-private partnerships and training programs for middle and high school students.

