Local dam & boating safety concerns arise after Genoa Dam fatality

As we've recently reported, a man recently drowned after his anchor failed to hold near the lock and dam in Genoa. The boat capsized and the boater went under. This tragic event serves as a reminder to be cautious on the water while boating and fishing, especially if you find yourself close to the locks and dams.

The dams on the Mississippi River were originally created in the 1930's for navigational purposes. If we fast forward to present day, fishermen have been finding it hard to stay away from these structures. This is because the turbulence that the roller gates create is an ideal environment for fish, but unfortunately if you do not keep your distance, the turbulence can be dangerous and sometimes deadly for people.

Keith Butler, La Crosse County Emergency Management Coordinator said "The design is to keep the water up at a certain level and maintain it there. But in doing so there's a lot of turbulence and a lot of rolling of water immediately below those dams. That's wonderful for fish because it injects a lot of air into the water and they just like that environment. But it's awful for people because once you get in there you can get sucked into that turbulence and it's almost impossible to get out of it."

It is important to be aware of the warning signs surrounding the locks and dams. There are restrictions above and below dams as to how far away you should be from the churning waters. We also talked with Captain Tom Griffith of the La Crosse Fire Department, Station 2. He discussed with us exactly what those restrictions are. Capt. Griffith adds "Below the dam we have 150 feet restriction and above the dam you're looking at 600 feet. That's pretty standard for the Army Corps. of Engineers Locks and Dams."

The easiest way to prevent disaster on the water is to always have a personal flotation device on BEFORE adventuring out. Grabbing that life jacket should be a priority and you should always have one on board.

This boating and fishing season Keith is stressing that "We're going to encourage people if you're anywhere near those circumstances (boating issues) stay back from the dams. The fish will come to you; they're in that area, they love it too. But have your protective equipment already on. You never know when your boat is going to top, or you could plop in the water. It's too late to put that thing on when you're already bobbing in the water."

Although a life vest may not be the comfiest or fashionable thing to wear while boating, it is a device that could keep you enjoying the outdoors on the water for many years to come.