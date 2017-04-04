Pelowski critical of new MN $3.2 billion higher education plan - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Pelowski critical of new MN $3.2 billion higher education plan

Posted: Updated:
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - -

The Minnesota House has approved a $3.2 billion education bill that would freeze tuition next year for the state's two-year and technical colleges but will likely raise it at the University of Minnesota.

The bill passed Tuesday in the Republican-controlled House mostly along party lines by a vote of 77-53. Republicans say their bill helps students with rising educational costs through funding student debt counseling and a loan forgiveness program for agricultural, aviation and teaching jobs.

Democratic Rep. Gene Pelowski of Winona says the bill falls short of schools' needs and fails to address high debt loads.

Gov. Mark Dayton is sure to fight against some of the provisions, like funding for the University of Minnesota, where he proposed nearly $75 million more than Republicans.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.