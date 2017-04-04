Pelowski critical of new MN $3.2 billion higher education plan

The Minnesota House has approved a $3.2 billion education bill that would freeze tuition next year for the state's two-year and technical colleges but will likely raise it at the University of Minnesota.

The bill passed Tuesday in the Republican-controlled House mostly along party lines by a vote of 77-53. Republicans say their bill helps students with rising educational costs through funding student debt counseling and a loan forgiveness program for agricultural, aviation and teaching jobs.

Democratic Rep. Gene Pelowski of Winona says the bill falls short of schools' needs and fails to address high debt loads.

Gov. Mark Dayton is sure to fight against some of the provisions, like funding for the University of Minnesota, where he proposed nearly $75 million more than Republicans.

