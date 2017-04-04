Court: Civil Rights Law covers LGBT workplace bias

President Donald Trump has urged his former national security adviser to strike an immunity deal, even as congressional investigators rebuffed Michael Flynn's offer of cooperation in exchange for protection from prosecution

Carole Triem heard an unusual sound when she left an indoor swimming pool in downtown Juneau after her Friday morning workout

Four people are recovering from minor injuries after their sailboat capsized and crashed into a California pier in a dramatic scene captured by multiple witnesses

Fire official: 4 lucky to be alive after boat capsized

The best women's hockey players in the U.S. can now make a living playing the sport they love thanks to a landmark agreement with USA Hockey after threatening to boycott the world championship

Females are facing an off-ice fight at all levels of hockey

Spanish fly and quaaludes could be on the agenda when Bill Cosby returns to a Pennsylvania court for the latest showdown over evidence in his sexual-assault case

It's not chemo, it's not radiation: It's a novel way to fight deadly brain tumors

Democrats claimed the votes they needed Monday to block President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, but the victory was only fleeting, setting up a historic showdown with Republicans

Dems claim votes to block Gorsuch; GOP will override them

Rescuers in Southern California have saved a dog that fell into a 30-foot well

Firefighters hoist dog out of 30-foot well in California

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has signed a climate change agreement with California Gov. Jerry Brown at the start of a five-day visit to the U.S. that comes as Scotland considers its independence from the United Kingdom

When North Carolina's slugfest with Gonzaga came to an end Monday night, the Tar Heels had all their answers: The national title was theirs, the nets were hanging around their necks, their redemption tour was a success

Tar Heels get it right this time, bring home the title

A newspaper report says a Texas law enforcement officer shot and killed moments after arriving for work had told officials he felt threatened by a man he'd once targeted in a corruption investigation.

A federal judge has temporarily blocked Seattle's first-in-the-nation law allowing drivers of ride-hailing companies such as Uber and Lyft to unionize over pay and working conditions.

A popular reenactor who portrayed Benjamin Franklin in Philadelphia for more than 40 years and married a woman who portrays Betsy Ross has died.

A man trying to eat a half-pound doughnut in 80 seconds as part of a doughnut shop's eating challenge has choked to death in Denver.

Man dies trying to eat doughnut in shop's eating challenge

Fox News has thrived as a business despite a never-ending stream of scandals involving former chief Roger Ailes, Bill O'Reilly and others.

The National Weather Service would have to prioritize research to improve weather forecasts and storm warnings under a bill headed to the president's desk.

A federal appeals court in Chicago has ruled the 1964 Civil Rights Act protects LGBT employees from workplace discrimination.

South Korea says North Korea has fired a ballistic missile into the waters off its east coast.

A woman convicted in a bizarre Pennsylvania bank robbery plot that left a pizza delivery driver dead when a bomb strapped to his neck exploded has died in prison.

National political themes are resonating in numerous local elections across the U.S., including the nation's first congressional primary since Donald Trump was elected.

National political themes prominent in local races across US

A federal appeals court in Chicago has ruled the 1964 Civil Rights Act does protect LGBT employees from workplace discrimination.

The ruling Tuesday by the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals is the first time a federal appellate court has come to that conclusion.

The decision comes after the 7th Circuit rejected a July finding by three of its own judges that the law doesn't cover sexual-orientation bias and ordered a rare rehearing by the full court.

The case stems from a lawsuit by Indiana teacher Kimberly Hively alleging that the Ivy Tech Community College in South Bend didn't hire her full-time because she is a lesbian.

The entire court reheard oral arguments in November and directed the toughest questions at a lawyer who argued only Congress could extend protections.

