Court: Civil Rights Law covers LGBT workplace bias - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Court: Civil Rights Law covers LGBT workplace bias

Posted: Updated:
CHICAGO (AP) - -

A federal appeals court in Chicago has ruled the 1964 Civil Rights Act does protect LGBT employees from workplace discrimination.

The ruling Tuesday by the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals is the first time a federal appellate court has come to that conclusion.

The decision comes after the 7th Circuit rejected a July finding by three of its own judges that the law doesn't cover sexual-orientation bias and ordered a rare rehearing by the full court.

The case stems from a lawsuit by Indiana teacher Kimberly Hively alleging that the Ivy Tech Community College in South Bend didn't hire her full-time because she is a lesbian.

The entire court reheard oral arguments in November and directed the toughest questions at a lawyer who argued only Congress could extend protections.
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.