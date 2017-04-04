Western Tech Dam turns into Classroom

Students from Cochrane-Fountain City got the chance to see the inner workings of a hydro power station.

It was part of Western Technical College's Energy Fair, held at the Sparta facility at the former Angelo Dam. Students learned about renewable energy in addition to different types of turbines and how stream flow is controlled and monitored.

According to WTC Coordinator Greg Benz, it's a chance for students to see what's going on in the inner workings of a dam and what gets produced.

"We're hoping to give them a chance to open their eyes to that," he said.

The dam was first built in 1854 to provide power for a flour mill. WTC purchased the dam in 2011.