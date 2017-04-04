Evers easily re-elected Wisconsin schools chief

The Latest on the election for state superintendent (all times local):

8:26 p.m.

Incumbent state Superintendent Tony Evers has defeated challenger Lowell Holtz to win a third term as Wisconsin's top education official.

Evers easily beat Holtz on Tuesday in the only statewide race on the spring ballot. He will continue in his job running the Department of Public Instruction, which administers education policy to all 424 public schools in Wisconsin.

Evers had support from teachers' unions and Democrats in the officially nonpartisan race. He supports Common Core academic standards, opposes private school vouchers and backs Gov. Scott Walker's budget proposal to increase K-12 funding by $650 million.

Evers also defended his record trying to close the achievement gap, which stood as the worst in the nation.

8 p.m.

The polls are now closed across Wisconsin.

The only statewide race is for state superintendent, the top education official who runs the Department of Public Instruction. Two-term incumbent Tony Evers is being challenged by Lowell Holtz, who retired as Whitnall superintendent last year.

Holtz finished a distant second to Evers in the February primary, he's trailed him in fundraising and did not run any television ads. Evers is generally supported by Democrats in the nonpartisan race, while Holtz has the backing of conservatives.

Numerous other local races were also on the ballot, including 65 school referendums.

11:10 a.m.

Voters who support Tony Evers for state superintendent say they like his support for public schools and opposition to expanding private school choice programs.

Backers of Evers' challenger Lowell Holtz say they see him as better able to address racial achievement gaps.

Retired insurance executive Steve Haroldson, of Mount Horeb, says Evers has been superintendent long enough and is too aligned with teachers' unions.

Dave Rymaszewski says he voted for Evers on the advice of friends of who were teachers in the Milwaukee school district. He calls Holtz "another one of those conservative nut wing cases and we don't want him as state superintendent."

Holtz is running for a third term and Holtz is the former superintendent of Whitnall and Beloit.

Polls are open until 8 p.m.

12:30 a.m.

State Superintendent Tony Evers and challenger Lowell Holtz are squaring off in the race to be Wisconsin's top education official.

The election to lead the Department of Public Instruction tops Tuesday's ballot statewide. There are also several municipal and judicial elections and 65 school referendums from around the state.

But the superintendent race is the only statewide contest.

Evers is going for a third term. He's backed by Democrats and teachers' unions in the officially nonpartisan race.

Holtz is a retired superintendent who previously headed schools in Whitnall and Beloit. He has the backing of conservative groups and Republican lawmakers.

They disagree on everything from Common Core standards to how best to close the achievement gap.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.