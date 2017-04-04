La Crosse County premier resort area tax passes

Voters in La Crosse County voted to approve the Premier Resort Area Tax on Tuesday night, giving the county the green light to draft legislation to be put in front of state lawmakers.

Voters passed the advisory referendum 55 percent to 45 percent. The vote will allow the county to add a half percent sales tax to products and services sold in the county to pay for road repairs.

The county estimates the increase would bring in $6 million annually for the county and would be put toward much needed road repairs.

"The vote on Tuesday is really an indication that voters understand the need to fix roads and there is a willingness to try something new," County Board Chair Tara Johnson said. "Very clearly, borrowing is not what taxpayers want to have happen at a local level."

Opponents of the tax say it will help county roads, by hurting local businesses.

But Johnson said it could be another 18 months before the tax is put into place. State lawmakers and Gov. Scott Walker must first approve the legislation. Then, the county board will need to pass it with a two-thirds vote. If that happens, it will be up to another referendum in order to be enacted.

"The state is not pulling its weight and contributing what it is supposed to for local roads," Johnson said. "This was really a desperate attempt to make up for some of that, but we also still expect the state to come through with what it has said it will."

Johnson said La Crosse County is the first county in the state to propose such legislation to state lawmakers. Usually, the requests come from municipalities, according to Johnson.