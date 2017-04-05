Holmen voters approve 2 of 3 referendum questions - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Holmen voters approve 2 of 3 referendum questions

Holmen, WI (WXOW) -

Voters in the Holmen School District approved referendum questions dealing with safety and improvements to the schools, but turn down a plan to upgrade their football stadium. 

There were three referendum questions facing voters on Tuesday. The first, with a price tag of $2.8 million, dealt with safety and security at schools in the district. That measure was approved by the widest margin, 1,856-1,042.

The second question asked for $900,000 for constructing additional parking and fields at Holmen High School. It was approved 1,571 to 1,322.

The final question, the one rejected narrowly by voters, was for $300,000 for additional seating and turf for Empire Stadium. The final tally is 1,485 to 1,396.

