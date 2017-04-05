Binge drinking resolution tabled, Beekeeper ordinance approved

One resolution tabled, another ordinance approved during Tuesday night's Judiciary and Administration Committee meeting.

Several spoke during a public hearing both in favor and opposed to a resolution to restrict sales of alcohol relating to fixed-price all-you-can-drink-specials and games encouraging binge drinking. Proponents said it would be a step in the right direction towards curbing what they saw as a current binge drinking culture. Those opposed said it would negatively affect festivals in the area like Beer, Wine and Cheese fest.

Upon conclusion of the public hearing section, the resolution was tabled in a 4-3 vote.

La Crosse residents are one step closer to being able to become beekeepers on their own property.

At that same J&A Committee meeting, an ordinance was approved that would allow residents in La Crosse to keep hives of honey bees, provided they get the proper license. In addition to being pollinators for plants, bees have also recently been placed on the endangered species list.

"There's a number of reasons that may be happening, but regardless of what's causing it, part of the solution is going to be having more honey bees," said Council Representative and sponsor of the ordinance Jai Johnson. "So if there are people in our city willing to go to the expense and work of having a small-scale honey bee hive in their backyard, then the city should definitely support that."

The ordinance will now go to vote at the full council meeting. Each hive would require written permission from at least 50% of surrounding neighbors and a flyaway barrier. Beekeepers would also assume any and all liability for their bees.