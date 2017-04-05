Holland, Rockies' bullpen close out Brewers again in 6-5 win

New closer Greg Holland earned his second save in two days, Gerardo Parra hit a three-run double and the Colorado Rockies outlasted the Milwaukee Brewers for a 6-5 victory Tuesday night.

Holland tossed a perfect ninth for the Rockies, who have opened the season with 8 1/3 scoreless innings from their bullpen. The former Royals reliever is back on the mound after missing the 2016 season following Tommy John surgery.

Parra and Mark Reynolds, a pair of former Brewers, look comfortable back in Milwaukee. Parra's bases-loaded double with the game tied at 1 in a four-run third inning put the Rockies ahead for good.

Reynolds, who is playing first base with Ian Desmond sidelined by a broken left hand, added an RBI double in the fifth.

Ryan Braun doubled and homered for the Brewers.