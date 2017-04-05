Familiar faces gone from La Crosse City Council

A number of new faces will populate the La Crosse City Council following Tuesday's elections.

Four current city council members lost their races as the city reduces the number of representatives from 17 to 13.

In the District 3 race, Jai Johnson lost to Barb Janssen, who was running her first city council race.

In District 4, newcomer David Marshall easily beat Bob Seaquist by better than a 3-1 margin.

Jacqui Marcou defeated James Cherf for the District 6 seat.

In the only race which featured two incumbents, Paul Medinger won the District 10 contest against long-time council member Rich Becker.

Two races featured candidates who had never sat on the council before. In District 2, Scott Neumeister beat Christopher Flach in a contest between write-in candidates. Ryan Cornett, whose name was the only one to appear on the ballot, left the council in February.

In District 8, Jessica Olson won her race against Jeff Bagniefski in the other open seat.

The one incumbent who retained his seat was District 7's Gary Padesky. He held off a challenge by Nick Dutton.

In one other contest at City Hall, Audrey Kader, who chose not to run for re-election for city council, ran for City Clerk against incumbent Teri Lehrke. She handily beat Kader to continue her duties as City Clerk.

