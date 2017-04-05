4 easy DIY bathroom tips

If a bathroom remodel is on your spring DIY list, there are some easy fixes that won't break the bank. Dormie Roberts from Blain's Farm & Fleet stopped by with some tips to make a small bathroom seem a little bigger and brighter.

1. Expand the Ceiling: You don't need to raise your bathroom ceiling to create a roomier feel. Create the illusion of a taller bathroom by painting a lattice or molding design around the edge of the ceiling. Or, install crown molding - just remember to make sure to paint the crown molding the same color as the ceiling.

2. Add Depth: One of the most cost-effective and easiest ways to make a small bathroom seem bigger is through the use of paint. Pick soft creams, light neutrals and pastels to open up this small space. Consider adding bright towels or accessories for contrast and a pop of color.

3. Let There Be Light: Light can make a huge difference in the feel of the size of the room. If you don't have a bathroom window, halogen lighting is a good solution because it offers precise light rather than the scattered light provided by fluorescent bulbs. If you have enough height in the room, consider installing soft-diffused lighting, or use several recessed lights.

4. Reflect on the Space: Mirrors are great for any small bathroom because of the light-enhancing and reflective qualities they provide by visually opening up a space. Mirrors pick up patterns and colors on the wall, creating the illusion that the space is bigger than it actually is. Start by hanging a larger mirror above the sink.