Bipartisan EMS bill passes unanimously in the state assembly

A bipartisan EMS bill, introduced last month at the State Capitol, unanimously passed the state assembly Tuesday.

The bill also known as Assembly Bill 151 was designed to was designed to redefine state standards for Community Emergency Medical Services (CEMS).

The legislation authored by Rep. Amy Loudenbeck (R-Clinton) is based on an emerging health care trend that allows local hospitals, ambulance companies and municipal EMT's or paramedics to deliver more non-emergency care to people in their homes.

The trend is also known as Mobile Integrated Health (MIH), is patient centered care outside of a hospital environment.

MIH services will include everything from chronic disease management to post-discharge follow up visits.

Representative Katrina Shankland, (D-Stevens Point) also had a hand in pushing the bill through and says it's an important step for the future of healthcare in our state.

"Assembly Bill 151 increases access to care, especially for people living in rural areas. It creates jobs for community paramedics, who can help address and fill in the gaps in under served communities, rural communities, and areas of the state with high health care demands. Community paramedicine can also reduce emergency room costs and will strengthen public health across Wisconsin."

The bill will now make it's way to the Senate for a public hearing and vote.