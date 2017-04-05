West Salem Elementary holds an Environmental Day

West Salem Elementary School held an Environmental Day today. The purpose was to provide some educational science experiments that help us to understand the atmosphere and environment we live in.

West Salem invited Stormtracker 19 Meteorologists Alex Wasilenko and Madeline Sky to be a part of the science filled day. Alex and Maddy went through a presentation on how weather works and the importance of severe weather safety. During the presentation the Stormtracker team created classic experiments like the dry ice bubble and the egg in a bottle.

The presentation was given to the third, fourth, and fifth grade classes at West Salem Elementary School.