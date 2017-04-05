New downtown gym offers MMA training, 24/7 health club

A new gym in downtown La Crosse is now open to the public. The La Crosse Training Center is now located in the lower level of the King on 5th building in suite 5.

The training center will offer a 24/7 health club with private showers and saunas. Areas for cardio and circuit training are provided as well as areas for free weights and power lifting. Group fitness and a female only room are also available.

The inclusion of a mixed martial arts training center is rather unique for La Crosse. MMA's continued growth in popularity is something that drove the decision to offer a studio dedicated to combat sports.

"Mike Howell out of Winona put MMA on the map many years ago and kind of was the trailblazer in this area to get MMA started locally," said LTC Publicist and volunteer boxing coach Rick Mueller. "You know, having something downtown here I think is a big benefit because it's a central location and we've had a lot of people ask about having something downtown."

Their MMA training center will offer classes including Brazilian Jui-Jitsu and Muay Thai. Registration is open now, those classes begin in May.

LTC also offers a boxing gym, Boot Camp classes, and will be opening a yoga studio. They are currently seeking yoga instructors, interested parties can call (608) 769-0476.

La Crosse Training Center was originally scheduled to open the previous year but was delayed for significant updates. $300,000 was spent on renovation projects.