Western Technical College celebrates final remodel

The final remodeling project for Western Technical College's 2013 referendum is officially complete.

The Kumm Center, located at 400 6th Street N. was the final piece of the Vision 2020 Strategic Plan. Part of a mission to improve student retention, learning, and overall satisfaction at the college.

SEE: Vision 2020 Strategic Plan, Western Technical College

An official gauze cutting ceremony took place Wednesday morning (rather than a ribbon cutting).

Gail Cleary, daughter of the late Roy Kumm who the building was named after said it's amazing, adding her dad would be proud.

"I also spoke of his good friend and mentor, John Coleman and those two buildings have always been kind of integrated, but now it's very visible," expressed Clearly who said the skywalk between the Coleman and Kumm Centers almost appears as though Roy and John are shaking hands.

The newly renovated health and science center includes a simulation lab, operating room spaces, and classrooms that provide essential training for health-related programs.

