Dayton official recommends vetoes for budget bills - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Copy-Dayton official recommends vetoes for budget bills

Posted: Updated:

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Gov. Mark Dayton's top budget official says he'll recommend the governor veto most of the GOP-controlled Legislature's budget bills in their current form.

Minnesota Management and Budget Commissioner Myron Frans says the bills push significant costs into the future, cut vital services and oversell supposed savings.

Social service bills have some of the largest discrepancies. For example, Frans cited $321 million in projected health care savings in the House's health and human services bill.

Frans says that's done by eliminating inflation from the state's program to provide health coverage to poor Minnesotans. He says that's not realistic.

House Speaker Kurt Daudt says it's too early to talk vetoes until the Legislature finishes bills. He says Republicans still plan to wrap up session on time.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.