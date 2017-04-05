Copy-Bill would have prevented Jill Stein's Wisconsin recount

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The public is set to weigh in on a Republican proposal that would've prevented Green Party candidate Jill Stein from petitioning for a recount of Wisconsin's presidential election results.

The state Senate Committee on Elections and Utilities will hold a public hearing Wednesday on a bill that would only allow candidates in statewide elections who trail the leading candidate by 1 percent or less of the total number of votes to petition for a recount.

Had the bill been in place in November, Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton, who lost to Republican President Donald Trump by a margin of less than 1 percent in Wisconsin, would have been able to petition for a recount. Stein came in fourth.

Republican Gov. Scott Walker has said he thinks the bill makes sense.

