Copy-Walker Medicaid director defends drug testing

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Gov. Scott Walker's Medicaid director is defending the plan to drug test childless adults on Medicaid.

Michael Heifitz (HIGH-fits) told the Assembly's federalism committee on Wednesday that the intent of the drug testing is not to kick people off the program, but instead connect them with treatment that will lead to them getting a job.

Walker is preparing a waiver request to President Donald Trump's administration to allow for the drug testing, even as critics have questioned whether that's constitutional.

Democratic state Rep. Jimmy Anderson, of Madison, asked Heifitz about the intent of the drug-testing proposal Wednesday.

Heifitz says "the goal is not to catch someone doing drugs and throw them off the rolls."

Walker is to submit the waiver request to Trump's administration later this month.

