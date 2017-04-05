Copy-Republicans ask UW to research more uses for milk

Republicans ask UW to research more uses for milk - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A group of Assembly Republicans are asking University of Wisconsin System officials to start researching more uses for milk.

The Republicans sent a letter to UW System President Ray Cross on Tuesday saying that an oversupply of milk is driving prices down and hurting farmers. The letter says it's time to get creative and explore alternative uses for milk, pointing to how the development of ethanol has helped improve things for Iowa corn farmers.

The letter was signed by two dozen representatives, including Speaker Robin Vos and John Nygren, co-chair of the Legislature's finance committee.

A UW System spokeswoman didn't immediately respond to an email seeking comment on the request.

