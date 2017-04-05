National Weather Service to host storm training

The training session will take place on Thursday, April 6.

Dan Baumgardt, Meteorologist with the National Weather Service in La Crosse said it helps to have the boots on the ground.

"We look at severe storms from afar on the radar, we think that they're producing severe weather. So those fire departments that get out and tell us what the actually observed weather is underneath those storms, really helps us predict the future of those storms and warn people down stream," said Baumgardt.

It happens every spring in La Crosse in order to ensure people stay safe during storms as severe weather begins to amp up in April, May and June.

"How to observe storms from a far. So it's just kind of a spin off every year of getting in the ideas. Then we also pass along new science, or new communication methods that we may have to interact with spotters out there," added Baumgardt.

The session is free and open to the public, it begins at 6:30 p.m. and lasts about two hours.

