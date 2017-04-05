Schmidt raises the bar in year two

The seeds of success in the fall for UW-La Crosse football are being planted now in the spring.

The Eagles back at work this week with the opening of spring football practice.

The team taking the field in the second year of the Mike Schmidt regime.

Schmidt gave UW-L fans some hope last year when they started 5-0, only to finish 5-5.

Still, a significant improvement for a former national power.

Now in year two, Schmidt wants to take last seasons successes and build on that.

Having his program and philosophy in place for a year now certainly helps.

"I think the expectations are raised. We're not spending time on choreography in practice, we are not hiring new people. We are locking in on the things we do and getting our guys better," said Schmidt.

"I would say he's just laid out the expectations for us very clear. We are not settling anything less than a championship. That's what we're going for, that's what we are building on. It's not for next year or the year after. It's for this year. That's our goal, he made it clear and that's what we are trying to do out here," said quarterback Tarek Yaeggi.

The Eagles released their schedule for next season earlier this week.

They will host Luther College September 2 in the season opener.

To see their entire 2017 schedule. click here: http://uwlathletics.com/schedule.aspx?path=football