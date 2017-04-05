One person shot on south side of La Crosse

One person is shot on the south side of La Crosse late Wednesday afternoon.
South Avenue is blocked off from Thompson Street to Ward Avenue, along with several other side streets. There's a large police presence in the area. People are urged to avoid the area.
Tri-State Ambulance did transport one individual with non-life threatening injuries.
News 19 is on scene and will have more details as they become available.
