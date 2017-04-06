Child Abuse Prevention Month - Part 1: Overview - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Child Abuse Prevention Month - Part 1: Overview

Posted: Updated:
By Dustin Luecke, Daybreak Anchor
Connect

April is Child Abuse Prevention Month, and all this month we're discussing the issue with Family & Children's Center President Tita Yutuc.

Facts about Child Abuse

* Types of child abuse include neglect; physical, sexual, or emotional abuse; medical neglect; and other types that include abandonment, threatening to harm, and congenital drug addiction (being born with drugs in the system).

* Neglect is the most common type of abuse but often the hardest to prove and address.

* 1 in 10 children will be the victim of sexual abuse before age 18

* Nearly half of child abuse victims will never receive services

* 34% of abused children are under the age of 6 (Source: National Children's Alliance, 2016)

Local Prevalence

* 1,395 Child abuse reports were made in La Crosse County that involved 1,943 children in 2016.
      - Of those 1,395 reports, 497 were investigated and involved 723 victims.

* Last week Friday, March 31st, the community came together to plant 1,000 pinwheels to remind people that it's everyone's turn to make a difference in the life of a child.

Challenges

* Only 1/3 of child abuse cases are reported to proper authorities.

* Stranger Danger is often misleading: Over 90% of offenders involved in child abuse cases were a parent, relative, or someone the child knew. It is not often that the abuser a stranger. (National Children's Alliance, 2016)

* Approximately 5 children die a day across the U.S. as a result from Child Abuse (Child Help).

* Stigma around child abuse prevents parents, families, and children from getting the help they need to recover if abuse has occurred.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.