Child Abuse Prevention Month - Part 1: Overview

April is Child Abuse Prevention Month, and all this month we're discussing the issue with Family & Children's Center President Tita Yutuc.

Facts about Child Abuse

* Types of child abuse include neglect; physical, sexual, or emotional abuse; medical neglect; and other types that include abandonment, threatening to harm, and congenital drug addiction (being born with drugs in the system).

* Neglect is the most common type of abuse but often the hardest to prove and address.

* 1 in 10 children will be the victim of sexual abuse before age 18

* Nearly half of child abuse victims will never receive services

* 34% of abused children are under the age of 6 (Source: National Children's Alliance, 2016)

Local Prevalence

* 1,395 Child abuse reports were made in La Crosse County that involved 1,943 children in 2016.

- Of those 1,395 reports, 497 were investigated and involved 723 victims.

* Last week Friday, March 31st, the community came together to plant 1,000 pinwheels to remind people that it's everyone's turn to make a difference in the life of a child.

Challenges

* Only 1/3 of child abuse cases are reported to proper authorities.

* Stranger Danger is often misleading: Over 90% of offenders involved in child abuse cases were a parent, relative, or someone the child knew. It is not often that the abuser a stranger. (National Children's Alliance, 2016)

* Approximately 5 children die a day across the U.S. as a result from Child Abuse (Child Help).

* Stigma around child abuse prevents parents, families, and children from getting the help they need to recover if abuse has occurred.