2 people rescued in Elkader after vehicle plunges into river

Two people have been rescued after their vehicle ran into the Turkey River in northeast Iowa.

Authorities were called to the scene in Elkader around 2 p.m. Wednesday. Witnesses say the pickup truck was submerged on its side, trapping a man inside and a woman atop the other side, out of the water.

Firefighters using boats reached and rescued both people, and they were taken to a hospital.

Their names, the cause of the accident and other details haven't been released.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.