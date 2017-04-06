2 people rescued in Elkader after vehicle plunges into river - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

2 people rescued in Elkader after vehicle plunges into river

ELKADER, Iowa (AP) - -

Two people have been rescued after their vehicle ran into the Turkey River in northeast Iowa.

Authorities were called to the scene in Elkader around 2 p.m. Wednesday. Witnesses say the pickup truck was submerged on its side, trapping a man inside and a woman atop the other side, out of the water.

Firefighters using boats reached and rescued both people, and they were taken to a hospital.

Their names, the cause of the accident and other details haven't been released.

