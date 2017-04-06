US-Canada trade dispute threatens livelihood of dairy farms

Dairy farms in Wisconsin and other states could be forced out of business as early as May because of a trade dispute that's halted the export of their milk to Canada.

At issue is a U.S-Canada dispute over what's called "ultra-filtered milk," a protein liquid concentrate used to make cheese. Until recently, it had entered Canada duty-free from the United States.

RELATED: Wisconsin farmers losing milk contracts with Grassland Dairy

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that Canadian dairy farmers objected, resulting in Ontario and other provinces applying import taxes.

The National Milk Producers Federation says losses for the dairy industries in Wisconsin and New York alone could run into hundreds of millions of dollars.

Members of Congress from those two states say Canada is violating trade agreements, and they plan to raise the issue with President Donald Trump.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.