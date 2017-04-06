More than 60 percent of school referendums approved - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

More than 60 percent of school referendums approved

Posted: Updated:
MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- -

More than 60 percent of school referendums increasing local school spending by $700 million have been approved.

READ: Holmen voters approve 2 of 3 referendum questions

Voters approved 40 of 65 school referendums in Tuesday's election. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports Wednesday that nearly $465 million is for new debt for building projects and $235 million for operating expenses.

School officials in the 25 districts where referendums failed say they will be forced to cut programming, lay off staff and eliminate or defer building maintenance and improvements.

Dale Knapp is research director for the Wisconsin Taxpayers Alliance. He says voters may have have second thoughts about approving referendums given Gov. Scott Walker's and state Superintendent Tony Evers' efforts to seek additional state funding for schools.

Walker's budget would increase K-12 school funding by $649 million.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.