Right to confrontation doesn't extend to suppression hearing - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Right to confrontation doesn't extend to suppression hearing

Posted: Updated:
MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- -

The state Supreme Court says defendants don't have the right to confront accusers during suppression hearings.

The court's 5-2 decision Tuesday revolves around a Fond du Lac County judge's decision to allow recorded statements from a police officer who stopped Glenn Zamzow for drunken driving during a hearing on whether to suppress evidence obtained during the stop. The judge allowed the recordings because the officer had died before the court could hold the hearing.

Zamzow argued the decision violated his right to confront his accuser.

The justices ruled defendants have the right to confront accusers at trial but not at suppression hearings, noting a trial is about determining guilt or innocence and a suppression hearing is about whether police violated the defendant's rights.

Zamzow's attorney didn't immediately return a message.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.