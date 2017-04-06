Project Search applicants undergo interviews

It was assessment day at Gundersen Health System for students applying for Project Search internships.

It's an opportunity that helps individuals with intellectual disabilities gain skills and independence.

Jennifer Slusser, the Transition Coordinator at Holmen High School wrote the grant for the program and worked with Gundersen to make it happen.

"We just know that it takes a little extra time to train their employability skills and work with them and really develop those soft skills. Giving them this opportunity gives them a whole other year and three different internships to put on a resume," said Slusser.

Applicants went through interviews, technology skill labs, and hands on training at Gundersen on Thursday; learning things like sorting by expiration dates, helping patients, and making hospital beds.



"If you talk to any of the hospitals or any other Project Search areas, all they talk about is the culture that's developed. Really the partnership and just how great, it just works with personalities and everything else," added Slusser.

This is Gundersen Health System's first year launching the program. They had 10 total students apply for the internship positions and will send acceptance letters in the mail in a week.

