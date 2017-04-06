Brazilian surgeons learn minimally invasive technique at Gundersen

For about 40 years surgeons conducted cardiac bypass surgery through a large incision in the middle of the chest.

While the traditional technique creates a large opening to work with, the healing process is 6-8 weeks at minimum, in order to allow the sternum and breastbone to mend.

"It's not magic it's still heart surgery, you still have to heal. The healing is what's a little bit better," expressed Doctor Prem Rabindra, a Cardiac and Thoracic Surgeon at Gundersen Health System.

MICS otherwise known as minimally invasive cardiac surgery is a multi-vessel coronary artery bypass surgery that Dr. Rabindra first learned it in 2009 from Dr. Joseph McGinn who pioneered the technique.

"It's great for the patients. It's harder on the surgeon, it's harder to do it as well it's a little more technically challenging. If you think about it, big cut everybody is in there, we're operating, we close up, and we're done. We go through this little cut all of a sudden it's harder for your assistants to see what you're doing," added Rabindra.

Bright lights, high-tech tools, and a camera strapped around Dr. Rabindra's head help to make the small, one and two inch incisions along the soft tissue between the ribs while allowing assistants to see what's going on.

"We've never had anybody say, 'Please just cut me open, do it the regular way," laughed Rabindra.

For five surgeons visiting from Brazil, the multiple screens aided in observing the surgery in hopes of improving their own techniques.

"We came here in order to achieve good results and small incisions. And to protect the patient, do not harm the patient," expressed Dr. Everton Luz Varella.

Providing benefits like no broken bones, improved cosmetic results, and a lower risk of wound infection.

"We are all human beings. Now I am a physician, but I could be a patient. I would like this technique to spread the world, all over the world," added Varella.

While less than 20 percent of surgeons who learn the technique end up using it because of its intricate nature, MICS enables patients the ability to go home within 3 days post surgery.

Gundersen Health System in La Crosse is one of only two places in the U.S. where surgeons can learn the MICS technique; the other in Charlotte, North Carolina from Dr. McGinn.

MORE INFORMATION: MICS CABG (Minimally Invasive Cardiac Surgery/Coronary Artery Bypass Grafting)

MORE INFORMATION: Gundersen Health System