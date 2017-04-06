Hintgen Elementary receives $2,500 grant for urban garden

Members of the La Crosse Public Education Foundation surprised a teacher at Hintgen Elementary School on Thursday morning with a $2,500 grant.

PaHoua Vang, a preschool teacher at Hintgen Elementary School, will use the grant money for the Hintgen Urban Garden (HUG). The garden will bring in community members and Hmong elders to teach students about the growing process.

Vang said the garden is about recognizing the children as a big part of the school and the community. She said her class is just as excited about the garden as she is.

"They've been asking me, 'When are we going to garden? When is this garden going to start?'" Vang said. "So, they are super excited. And that's one of our themes in preschool too, and my kids love it."

Vang said the students will grow vegetables and native Wisconsin plants in the garden which will be located behind the school. Vang hopes the raised gardens will be ready for planting this fall.

Hintgen Elementary School is still raising money for equipment and seeds through Support-a-School. They hope to raise $7,500. The La Crosse Public Education Foundation is matching donations dollar-for-dollar up to $2,000 before April 21. To donate to Hintgen Urban Garden, visit this website.