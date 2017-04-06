Downtown Rotary gives $1,000 grant to Operation: Riverwatch

The La Crosse Downtown Rotary donated $1,000 to Operation: Riverwatch on Thursday.

Sigma Tau Delta, a fraternity at UW-La Crosse, has coordinated Operation: Riverwatch since 2007. Community and student volunteers patrol Riverside Park with flashlights and bright vests to try and steer people to safety who may be headed to the river.

The fraternity presented about Operation: Riverwatch to the Downtown Rotary last month, and the Downtown Rotary decided to help with a grant.

"Riverwatch is a program where or an organization actually where we patrol the Mississippi River, Thursday, Friday, Saturday nights every weekend from 11 p.m. to 3 a.m," said Daniel Potter, director of Operation: Riverwatch. "We work very closely with the police department here in La Crosse making sure that the park is safe."

The fraternity will use the money for supplies and volunteer recruitment.

Downtown Rotary hopes to continue a partnership with Operation: Riverwatch in the future.