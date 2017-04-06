Thursday's local scores
HS Baseball
Aquinas 7, Logan 8...Eli Syzmanski 4 hits, 3 RBI's including the game-winner
Tomah 0, Central 1...Gilbertson 1-hit shutout for Central
Holmen 16, Sparta 2
La Crescent 4, Caledonia 7
Mel-Min 1, C-FC 14
Royall 8, Brookwood 2
Weston 11, Kickapoo 4
Hillsboro 3, Bangor 6
La Farge 0, Wauzeka-Steuben 10
BRF 5-0, West Salem 12-11
HS Softball
Logan 0, Aquinas 5...Trussoni tosses 2-hitter with 10 K's
Caledonia 17, La Crescent 13
Sparta 0, Holmen 10
C-FC 15, Mel-Min 5
Seneca 2, De Soto 8
Royall 3, Brookwood 18
Cashton 9, Necedah 5
Central 8, Tomah 7
Weston 10, Kickapoo 15
La Farge 0, Wauzeka-Steuben 25
Hillsboro 3, Bangor 12
Onalaska 8, West Salem 5
NAHL
Janesville 4, CR Chill 5...F/OT Kevin Dineen winning goal
Girls Soccer
Reedsburg 0, West Salem 3
Central 7, Coulee Christian 0
College Softball
Cardinal Stritch 18-10, Viterbo 5-2...V-Hawks: 11-21
