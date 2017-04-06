Thursday's local scores - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

HS Baseball

Aquinas 7, Logan 8...Eli Syzmanski 4 hits, 3 RBI's including the game-winner

Tomah 0, Central  1...Gilbertson 1-hit shutout for Central

Holmen 16, Sparta 2

La Crescent 4, Caledonia 7

Mel-Min 1, C-FC 14

Royall  8, Brookwood 2

Weston 11, Kickapoo 4

Hillsboro 3, Bangor 6

La Farge 0, Wauzeka-Steuben 10

BRF  5-0,  West Salem  12-11

HS Softball

Logan  0,  Aquinas 5...Trussoni tosses 2-hitter with 10 K's

Caledonia 17, La Crescent 13

Sparta 0, Holmen 10

C-FC 15, Mel-Min 5

Seneca 2, De Soto 8

Royall 3, Brookwood  18

Cashton 9, Necedah 5

Central 8, Tomah 7

Weston 10, Kickapoo 15

La Farge 0, Wauzeka-Steuben 25

Hillsboro 3,  Bangor 12

Onalaska 8, West Salem 5

NAHL

Janesville 4, CR Chill 5...F/OT   Kevin Dineen winning goal

Girls Soccer

Reedsburg  0, West Salem 3

Central 7, Coulee Christian 0

College Softball

Cardinal Stritch  18-10, Viterbo  5-2...V-Hawks:  11-21

