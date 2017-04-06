Homicide trial set for December for West Salem man

The West Salem man accused of killing his wife is going to trial late this year.

The trial for Todd Kendhammer is scheduled to start with jury selection the morning of December 4. Online court records show the trial is scheduled to start that afternoon before Judge Todd Bjerke. The trial is scheduled to run until December 15.

The trial's start is two days shy of a year when the now 47-year-old Kendhammer was arrested on a charge of 1st Degree Intentional Homicide in the death of his wife Barbara on September 16, 2016.

The La Crosse County Sheriff's Department classified the death as a domestic violence incident.

On that date, deputies responded to a crash on County Road M near Bergum Coulee Road around 8:10 a.m. where they found Kendhammer and his wife Barbara. Todd Kendhammer told investigators they were headed north when a pipe fell from a southbound truck and went through the windshield striking Barbara. She passed away the following day at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse.

Forensic evidence and witness statements gathered by investigators at that time and later re-creations of the how the accident happened contradicted what Kendhammer told authorities which led to the homicide charge. During a December 15 court hearing, the medical examiner who performed the autopsy on Barbara Kendhammer testified that the injuries the injuries the victim received were not consistent with a pipe.

READ: More details in case of West Salem man arrested in death of wife

The following day, Kendhammer was released from the La Crosse County Jail on a $250,000 cash bond.

