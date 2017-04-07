Music & Memory expands in La Crosse

A nationally recognized program is expanding in La Crosse thanks to the help of the Aging and Disability Resource Center and the La Crosse Library. ADRC supervisor Cheryl Neubauer shared the details of Music & Memory.

This program provides free iPods and music to people living with dementia, with the goal of providing some simple and effective do-it-yourself music therapy. It utilizes the benefits of personalized music for persons living with dementia and can help ease stress for at-home caretakers.

People can get involved either as a participant or as a volunteer. So far the response to this program has been tremendous, as there's clearly a need for some simple and innovative solutions to improve the quality of life for people living with dementia and the loved ones that care for them at home.

A kickoff event is set for Saturday, April 8 at 1:30 p.m. at the La Crosse Library on Main St.